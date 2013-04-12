The Dodgers' New $147 Million Pitcher Broke His Collarbone In A Bench-Clearing Brawl

Late last night the Dodgers and Padres were involved in an ugly bench-clearing brawl.



And unfortunately, the worst-possible scenario occurred as Dodgers pitcher Zack Greinke suffered a broken collarbone during the fracas, ESPN reports.

Greinke, who just signed a six-year, $147 million contract this off-season as a free agent, appeared to injure his arm when Carlos Quentin first charged the mound after being hit by a pitch. The two players lowered their shoulders as they collided. Greinke was also under a large pile of players for a period of time.

Inevitably, this injury will now raise the issue of whether penalties need to be stiffer for players initiating brawls during baseball games. With salaries skyrocketing, the sport may need to be more protective of players like Greinke who is making $17 million this season.

After the game, Dodgers manager Don Mattingly was described as “livid,” and demanded that Quentin be suspended until Greinke is able to pitch again. Mattingly pointed out that it was a 3-2 count in a one-run game as evidence that the pitch was not intentional.

Quentin called the injury “unfortunate,” but placed all the blame on Greinke, saying the situation “could have been avoided.”

Here’s the video:

