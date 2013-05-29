Here's What Zach Galifianakis Looks Like Without His Signature Beard

Zach Galifianakis showed off a new, clean cut look at Monday’s French premiere of “The Hangover III.”



Here’s how we’re used to seeing the actor, in his full-bearded glory at the film’s Los Angeles premiere just last week:

But by Monday, Galifianakis had shaved off his signature facial hair — leaving him barely recognisable with a goatee at the Paris premiere of “The Hangover III”:

