Zach Galifianakis Calls Out Jon Stewart On 'The Daily Show'

Zach Galifianakis must really hate traditional interviews.



First “The Campaign” actor showed up on “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon,” turning the tables on the host two nights ago, and then appeared on “The Daily Show” with co-star Will Ferrell causing more chaos last night.

On “Fallon” the two switched spots … and personalities. Galifianakis sat behind Jimmy Fallon‘s desk, pretending to be the host, interviewing Galifianakis (played by Fallon). If it sounds confusing, check out the clip:



Galifianakis’ appearance on “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart” last night with Ferrell was even better.

After a few minutes of what Ferrell sarcastically called “lame questions,” and Galifianakis calling out the host’s journalistic integrity, Stewart went “H.A.M.,” bringing in “Mad Men” star Jon Hamm to even the playing field.

However, that didn’t last long. Hamm quickly switched sides, also noting the host’s “terrible” questions, forcing Stewart to “apologise” to his audience.

“The Campaign” opens August 10.

Watch the four stars duke it out below:

The Daily Show

Get More: Daily Show Full Episodes,Political humour & Satire Blog,The Daily Show on Facebook

