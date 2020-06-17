Zach Braff: 'It's not enough' to say I have a Black best friend in Donald Faison

The Kelly Clarkson Show / YouTube Zach Braff (right) and Donald Faison (bottom) on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show.’

“Scrubs” costars Zach Braff and Donald Faison spoke about the Black Lives Matter movement on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on Tuesday.

Braff, speaking about Faison, told Clarkson: “It’s not enough to just to say, ‘Oh, my best friend is a Black man.'”

“There’s plenty of ways that I haven’t been proactive in my own life and my own privilege, and I’m really learning that now,” Braff said.

Faison said he’d been judged by the colour of his skin his whole life, including being known as “the Black guy from ‘Scrubs,'” not “one of the actors.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

“Scrubs” costars and real-life best friends Zach Braff and Donald Faison appeared on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on Tuesday.

The pair spoke about racism and the Black Lives Matter movement in the wake of George Floyd’s death. Braff acknowledged that while he benefitted from growing up in diverse areas such as New Jersey, New York, and Los Angeles, he still had a lot to learn.

“I think this conversation is new for me in a sense, because as I’m listening to everyone who’s speaking, I know that I, too, have lots to learn,” Braff said.

“It’s not enough to just to say, ‘Oh, my best friend is a Black man.’ It’s not enough to say, ‘Oh, I grew up with a diverse population.’

“I can’t just sit back and go, ‘Oh no, I’m cool, I have a Black best friend.’ That’s BS,” he continued.

“There’s plenty of ways that I haven’t been proactive in my own life and my own privilege, and I’m really learning that now. I’m taking this opportunity to really listen and to really learn and to see how I can improve my way of being as well.”

ABC/Photofest Zach Braff and Donald Faison costarred in ‘Scrubs.’

Faison, who is the same age as Braff at 45, told Clarkson that he had been judged by the colour of his skin “quite a bit” his whole life.

“Even how people describe me on ‘Scrubs.’ I’m the Black guy from ‘Scrubs.’ You know, I’m not even one of the actors, I’m the Black guy from ‘Scrubs,'” Faison said.

Faison encouraged viewers to educate themselves because then “you’ll be able to see that everyone, pretty much, is the same. We might do things differently but we all are the same and together we can abolish racism.”

Watch the interview below:

Expanded Coverage Module: black-lives-matter-module

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.