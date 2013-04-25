Zach Braff Raises $1.5M For Kickstarter Project, But Gets Backlash — Here's Today's Buzz

- Zach Braff has raised $1.5 million of his $2 million Kickstarter goal to fund a “Garden State” sequel of sorts, but the internet is not happy that the actor used his celebrity to raise the moola. The Twitterverse was abuzz yesterday with comments like, “In all seriousness, doesn’t Zach Braff have enough GARDEN STATE residual checks to pay for its sequel?”
- “Social Network” star Armie Hammer has been cast as Tom Cruise’s secret agent buddy in “U.N.C.L.E.” — Guy Ritchie’s remake of the sixties TV show. Hammer will play “a version” of the Napoleon Solo character originated by Robert Vaughan in the series.
- An Amy Winehouse documentary featuring never-before-seen footage of her life and career will make its debut at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival.
- ‘Saturday Night Live’ archives from 1975 until now will find a home on Yahoo through a partnership with Broadway Video and NBC Entertainment.
- Edward Norton is being investigated for harassment by NYPD this week after allegedly getting into an altercation with a paparazzo who tried to videotape him.
- Clint Eastwood’s wife, Dina Eastwood — star of E! reality series “Mrs. Eastwood & Company” — has checked into rehab for help with depression and anxiety.
- Kanye West finally left Paris for long enough to take his very pregnant baby mama Kim Kardashian to dinner in New York City.
- Meanwhile, pregnant Kate Middleton went out to view Prince William’s official portrait.
