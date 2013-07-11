Zach Braff Helps Musician Propose To His Girlfriend In Viral Video

Matt Hulbert enlisted Zach Braff to appear in an engagement video for his girlfriend, Janice.

Musician Matt Hulbert enlisted some help from Hollywood to propose to his girlfriend, Janice.



Hulbert, a longtime “Scrubs” fan, got in touch with actor Zach Braff through his recent Kickstarter project and put him to work in a video helping him with an engagement video.

“Sorry, you caught me listening to one of my favourite songs by my good friend Matt,” Braff says in the video that was posted yesterday and already has over 90,000 hits.

“Man, he can really rock out. He asked me to help him with a little question he’d like to ask you, Janice,” Braff continues. “He knows … that he never became the rock star that he promised he would become … But he’s hoping you can overlook that. And he’s like you to please consider being his wife.”

Even Matt and Janice’s friends, family and pets get in on the act, urging her to “Say yes!” with handmade signs.

“I wanted to show her that not only do I love her but that she’s loved by all our friends and family too,” Hulbert wrote in the about section of his YouTube page. “This was particularly important as she hasn’t been able to see much of her family for 7 years since she moved to the UK and she misses them lots.”

“I managed to get Zach involved through Kickstarter when pledging an amount for his new film “Wish I Was Here,” Matt explains about how the video came together. “The team were SO kind and SO amazing they got his part of the video to me super early as they really liked the idea. Like me, Janice is a huge fans of ‘Scrubs’ so I knew it would blow her away.”

Watch the super sweet video below:

Spoiler alert: she says yes.

