Zach Braff Accidentally Photobombs Couple's Wedding Photo In Times Square

Zach Braff was innocently walking across the street in Times Square when he took a moment to happily look at a just-married couple kissing in the cross walk.

“Little did we know that we were about to get photobombed by no other than Zach Braff,” wedding photographer Sascha Reinking wrote on his website after the fact. “The funny thing about this was that I didn’t even notice it until I started to edit the images earlier tonight! I scanned through the set and his face looked familiar. ‘Is that Zach Braff?'”

So Reinking took to Twitter to find out for sure:

@zachbraff Sir, I think you photobombed my newlywed couple the other day in New York. :) Well played… pic.twitter.com/QFpgGM8pVi

— Sascha Reinking (@saschareinking) November 22, 2013

Proud of his work, Braff claimed the honour:

This is one of my best photobombs ever: pic.twitter.com/LZS0TZE3JS

— Zach Braff (@zachbraff) November 22, 2013

Last month, Braff also expertly photobombed Jessica Alba and Fergie.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.