14 of Zac Posen's most iconic creations show how he became a red-carpet favourite

Designer Zac Posen is shuttering his business after 18 years.

Posen built a brand that was at home on the most exclusive red carpets around the world and worn by the leading ladies of music, film, and even politics.

The designer has stunned observers over the years by crafting body-hugging styles with the right amount of power while experimenting with dresses that included LED lighting and 3D printed-elements.

Zac Posen is shuttering his business after 18 years of building a name that dominated red carpets and earned fans that include leading ladies of music, Hollywood, and even Washington.

As seen on stars like Oprah Winfrey, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Sarah Jessica Parker, Posen’s signature touches include deep, flowing ball gowns as much as slim frocks with form-fitting tailoring that, no matter the cut, style, or woman, hugged and shone in all the right places.

From his red-carpet debut to 3D-printing, see 14 of the designer’s most iconic creations.

Natalie Portman has been credited with introducing Posen to the spotlight when she wore this retro-inspired midi-dress from his first collection at the 2002 Star Wars premiere.

Ron Galella / Contributor via Getty Images Actress Natalie Portman attends the ‘Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones’ New York City Premiere on May 12, 2002 at Tribeca Arts Centre in New York City.

Source: Vogue

Gwyneth Paltrow showed off a statuesque figure in this delicate, dusty rose gown by Posen to the 2007 Academy Awards.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Actress Gwyneth Paltrow attends the 79th Annual Academy Awards held at the Kodak Theatre on February 25, 2007 in Hollywood, California.

Oprah Winfrey looked luminous in satin and shimmer at the 2011 Academy Awards.

A.M.P.A.S./Walt Disney Television via Getty Images)OPRAH WINFREY Oprah Winfrey on February 27, 2011, at the Kodak Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Centre.

Glenn Close cut a smart figure in deep green at the 2012 Academy Awards.

Steve Granitz/WireImage Actress Glenn Close arrives at the 84th Annual Academy Awards held at the Hollywood & Highland Centre on February 26, 2012 in Hollywood, California.

Karen Elson and Dita Von Teese sported candy colours and flawless tailoring at the 2014 Met Gala.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage Karen Elson, Zac Posen and Dita Von Teese attend the ‘Charles James: Beyond Fashion’ Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2014 in New York City.

In her second Posen gown that evening, Rihanna didn’t shy away from making her navy ball gown move while performing at the 2014 Diamond Ball.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Clara Lionel Foundation Recording artist Rihanna performs at The Inaugural Diamond Ball presented by Rihanna and The Clara Lionel Foundation at The Vineyard on December 11, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California.

Source: Vogue Italia

Then-first lady Michelle Obama wore a silver sparkler of a gown by Posen for the 2015 White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

ISP POOL IMAGES)/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images First Lady Michelle Obama attends the annual White House Correspondent’s Association Gala at the Washington Hilton hotel April 25, 2015 in Washington, D.C. The dinner is an annual event attended by journalists, politicians and celebrities.

Naomi Campbell shone at the Zac Posen Fall/Winter Fashion Week show in 2015.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Zac Posen and Noami Campbell walk the runway at the Zac Posen fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2015 at Vanderbilt Hall at Grand Central Terminal on February 16, 2015 in New York City.

Viola Davis struck an elegant note in a lavender, off-the-shoulder, mermaid gown by Posen at the 2016 SAG Awards.

Steve Granitz/WireImage Actress Viola Davis attends the 22nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 30, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

Claire Danes lit up the 2016 Met Gala with a baby-blue gown from Posen that included embedded lights for extra glimmer.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images Claire Danes attends the ‘Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology’ Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City.

Source: Vanity Fair

Miley Cyrus stunned in Posen’s sweeping red gown at the 2018 Grammy Awards.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for NARAS Recording artist Miley Cyrus poses in the press room during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City.

Posen partnered with GE to 3D-print embellishments for Deepika Padukone’s bright blush gown at the 2019 Met Gala.

Rebecca Smeyne/Getty Images Deepika Padukone departs the Carlyle hotel for the Met Gala on May 6, 2019 in New York City.

Source: CNBC

Model Jourdan Dunn took texture to the 2019 Met Gala with Posen’s 3d-style sculptural flower dress.

Kevin Tachman/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Jourdan Dunn attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City.

craft a three-dimensional flower ensemble for Jourdan Dunn

Sarah Jessica Parker wore Carrie Bradshaw-inspired mismatching shoes to compliment Posen’s bright pink, fluffy gown to the 2019 New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala.

Gotham/GC Images Sarah Jessica Parker at Lincoln Centre on September 26, 2019 in New York City.

Source: Insider

