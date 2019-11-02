Fashion designer Zac Posen is shuttering his business after nearly 20 years

Zac Posen’s namesake fashion label is no longer.

WWD’s Bridget Foley reported on Friday that Posen is shuttering his business, which he established in 2001, and that his roughly 60 employees had been informed earlier in the morning that they were out of jobs.

“The board made a difficult decision,” the designer told WWD. “We were in a sale process and we ran out of time.”

In a lengthier interview with Vogue’s Nicole Phelps, Posen explained that his “House of Z” had been in the midst of sales negotiations as one of its investors, Yucaipa Cos, was attempting to offload its shares in the label since at least April. Per a press release provided to Vogue, the fashion label “determined to cease business operations and carry out an orderly disposition of its assets.”

“The Board of Managers made this difficult decision following a comprehensive strategic and financial review of the businesses… The Board of Managers is disappointed with this outcome but can no longer continue operations and believe an orderly disposition at this stage is the best course of action, under the circumstances,” the press release continued.

The celebrity-beloved fashion icon, who also designed Princess Eugenie’s wedding reception dress, expressed to Vogue that he’s “very sad” about this turn of events and intends “to reflect and regroup” before taking any next steps in his career.

WWD also reported that the designer’s Spring 2020 collection, shown in September, would not be shipped amidst the abrupt shutdown.

The shuttering of Zac Posen represents the latest casualty in the fashion industry. Earlier today, legendary upscale department store Barneys New York was sold to Authentic Brands Group, with the new owner intending to close down most of its remaining stores.

