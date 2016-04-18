Zac Goldsmith has a catchy campaign song featuring 6 different languages

Conservative Connect, a group that reaches out to ethnic and socio-economic communities that the Conservative Party struggles to reach, has released a multilingual campaign song in support of Conservative London Mayoral Candidate Zac Goldsmith.

The video features 6 languages — English, Hindi, Urdu, Punjabi, Mandarin, and Bangla — with subtitles.

Conservative Connect, launched last year by lawyer Raza Anjum and British-Chinese entrepreneur Tian Yu Zhao, says it’s the first time in “British political history that a multilingual campaign song has been produced.”

Here is the video, which is titled “Zeete Ga!/He will win!”

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

In a press release, Conservative Connect founder Raza Anjum says that the multilingual nature of the song “reflects Londons diverse and dynamic nature.”

He added: “I would stress that the use of subtitles in the song and its catchy vibrant nature means that it can be enjoyed by all including those with no ethnic minority links.”

The London mayoral election will take place on May 5.

