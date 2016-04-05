Zac Goldsmith just failed to answer some basic questions about London

Zac Goldsmith is hoping to become the next Mayor of London — unfortunately he just failed to answer some pretty basic questions about Britain’s capital.

The Conservative party’s candidate was interviewed in a black cab by the BBC’s assistant political editor Norman Smith and during the trip, he failed to answer three out of four general knowledge questions about the city he hopes to run.

Here’s the look on Goldsmith’s face when Smith says “let’s see how much you have knowledge of London:”

Here are the questions Smith asked Goldsmith.

Question One

Norman Smith: Who plays at Loftus Road? Zac Goldsmith: I don’t know. What’s the answer?

Loftus Road is an 18,000 seater stadium that has been home, with the exception of two years, to football club Queens Park Rangers since 1917.

Question Two

NS: Do you use the tube? ZG: Yeah, often. NS: Well, let’s take the Central Line. What’s next in this sequence? Bond Street, Oxford Circus, Tottenham Court Road? ZG: I’m going to stop you there because I don’t. Most people have a route. I have two routes… and they become like an extension of the body … But for routes outside of the norm, you have apps like Citymapper which I rely very heavily on pretty much every day and they ensure that you get to where you need to pretty much on time.

The next stop after Tottenham Court Road on the Central Line is Holborn. The station opened in 1933 and is located near the British Museum and Bloomsbury Square in Travelcard Zone 1.

Question Three

NS: Who was the first landlord at the Queen Vic? ZG: In EastEnders? [A British soap opera]. NS: Yeah. ZG: The first Landlord — you’re talking 40 years ago, 50 years ago. NS: Yeah first landlord, big, sort of iconic … ZG: Dirty Dan!

Goldsmith actually got this one right. Though, EastEnders is 31 years old, not 50.

Question Four

NS: Where is the Museum of London? ZG: The Museum of London is the … Where is the Museum of London? The Museum of London. I went there very recently. I can’t tell you the road it’s on. NS: It’s by the Barbican

The Barbican is the largest performing arts centre and conference venue in Europe.

This isn’t the first time Goldsmith has been caught out by basic questions when being quizzed by journalists.

When Business Insider spoke to Goldsmith in January, when he visited Fab Lab, a creative space in the City that helps people learn about digital fabrication and rapid prototyping, he failed to answer “what is your favourite London tech startup?” — even though he was at an event to talk about tech startups.

The London Mayoral Election will be held on May 5. A recent poll shows Goldsmith trailing his Labour rival Sadiq Khan by eight points.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.