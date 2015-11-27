A London Mayoral candidate used Donald Trump's hair to attack his rival

The Conservative London mayoral candidate Zac Goldsmith has accused his Labour rival Sadiq Khan of being “about as authentic as Donald Trump’s hair” during a lively debate in Parliament this afternoon.

Responding to a question on the third runway at Heathrow Airport that he said had been planted by Khan, Goldsmith used the opportunity to compare his rival to the famously unusual hair of US Presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Here’s what he said.

I do have to say that the honourable member for Tooting’s position on this seems to ebb and flow with the weather. He seems to say one thing to one audience, another thing to another audience, his position on Heathrow is about as authentic as Donald Trump’s hair… the same applies to his position on which he has opined in the past few months

You can watch the video below via ParliamentLive TV.

Goldsmith has been a longtime vocal opponent of a third runway at Heathrow and much of his credibility with his local community is based on his opposition to the project. Until recently Khan backed the Heathrow runway, but has recently made a u-turn.

We should expect a lot more heated rhetoric between the two candidates as the 2016 London mayoral election approaches.

