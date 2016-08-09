Olympic superstar Simone Biles is now so famous even her celebrity crush is tweeting at her

Simone Biles may be known as the best gymnast in the world, but in many ways, she’s just a regular 19-year-old girl — particularly when it comes to her love of Zac Efron.

The gymnast revealed to People that Efron was her celebrity crush, admitting that she thinks “he has very good looks” and that she “heard he’s nice.” She even revealed on “The Ellen Show” that she has a leotard covered with photos of his face:

CAN I PLS PLS WEAR MY ZAC EFRON LEO TO P&G’s @ZacEfron ❤️???? thanks @TheEllenShow for having me! pic.twitter.com/h8TmhoQqh7

— Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) March 8, 2016

But unlike other girls her age, Biles has now reached Olympic superstar status, and so her celebrity crush has started reaching out to her on social media. In July, Efron made her life (or so says Biles’ teammate Aly Raisman) after wishing her good luck through a short tweet.

And, after her stellar Sunday performance led to Biles qualifying in the all-around finals, Efron took to Twitter once again on Monday night, divulging just how impressed he is by the 19-year-old.

So phenomenal a skill’s named after her. Congrats on sticking the Biles and qualifying for the finals @Simone_Biles! https://t.co/7jiUHq03HF

— Zac Efron (@ZacEfron) August 9, 2016

Of course, Biles immediately retweeted Efron’s message and posted a glowing review of her own.

my heart

— Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) August 9, 2016

Biles is next set to compete on Tuesday in the women’s team all-around.

