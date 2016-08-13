Zac Efron just called Olympian Simone Biles a 'hero'

Simone Biles and Zac Efron have been flirting like crazy on social media over the past several weeks.

Biles, of course, has a well-documented crush on the former “High School Musical” star. And, given that the gymnast has been cemented as one of the greatest athletes in history, it’s no surprise that Efron would be happy to return the love.

The gymnast won the gold medal in the women’s individual all-around final on Thursday afternoon, and the incredible news spread quickly across the internet.

But, those not glued to the event’s livestream were stuck waiting to watch the competition when the footage aired on NBC later in the evening. Efron, it seems, was one of those people.

After nabbing the gold medal, Simone sent a tweet to her many fans, thanking them for their support. And, as he had been doing, Efron sent a tweet in response to congratulate Biles on her stunning feat.

But the kicker? He referred to her as a “#hero.”

Biles, in turn, thanked Efron for the kind words and tossed him a compliment of her own.

thanks so much! you’re the best https://t.co/PUQphNMxuM

— Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) August 12, 2016

We’re all obsessed with the ongoing lovefest between Biles and Efron, and can’t wait to see what happens next between them when the women’s gymnastics competition resumes on Sunday, August 14.

NOW WATCH: This baker takes icing cookies to the next level



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.