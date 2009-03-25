Zac Efron-Less "Footloose" May Be Put On Hold

Zac Efron’s departure from Footloose may have put a major crimp in the project.



Paramount released the following statement to Entertainment Weekly, indicating that they’re moving forward with the film:

“Footloose is a project we’ve longed to see re-booted for a new generation. While Zac is no longer attached, we remain excited and committed to the collective brain trust of Kenny Ortega, Neil Meron and Craig Zaden, who will reinvigorate the franchise. Their fresh take on the film will undoubtedly be filled with the same kind of breakout performances that we’ve come to expect from them.”

But sources tell EW that if the filmmakers can’t find an equally bankable star to replace Efron, the project will be put on hold. That makes sense, recasting will obviously delay production, perhaps significantly, meaning it’s possible Footloose will be pushed back on Paramount’s schedule.

As for Efron, EW uncovered a potential reason for his departure, talking to sources who say Efron was advised to hold off on doing another musical until he’d explored a wider range of genres.

