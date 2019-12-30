Zac Efron was reportedly hospitalized after contracting a deadly infection while filming in Papua New Guinea

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Actor Zac Efron.

While filming a new TV series in Papua New Guinea before Christmas, Zac Efron reportedly contracted an illness and was flown to a hospital in Brisbane, Australia, where he recovered, according to a report from the Australian Associated Press.

Efron had contracted “a form of typhoid or similar bacterial infection” while filming the show “Killing Zac Efron,” The Sunday Telegraph reported, as quoted by The Independent.

7News Brisbane reported in a video posted on Twitter on Sunday that Efron suffered a “life-threatening form of typhoid.”

Efron was in stable condition and was given permission to fly home to the US on Christmas Eve, the Australian Associated Press reported.

The forthcoming series “Killing Zac Efron” will premiere on Quibi, a new streaming service set to launch in 2020. In November, Variety described “Killing Zac Efron” as featuring Efron going “off the grid” on a remote island for 21 days with only a guide partner and basic survival gear.

“I tend to thrive under extreme circumstances and seek out opportunities that challenge me on every level,” Efron told Variety. “I am excited to explore any uncharted territory and discover what unexpected adventure awaits!”

Representatives for Zac Efron and St. Andrews War Memorial Hospital did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

