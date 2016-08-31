Zac Efron's going to be in a 'Baywatch' movie and his character will reportedly be a lot like Ryan Lochte

Getty Images Zac Efron will play an Olympic swimmer who committed a crime in the upcoming ‘Baywatch’ movie.

They say life imitates art, but sometimes, art can predict the future.

The Wrap reports that in the upcoming movie version of “Baywatch,” Zac Efron will reportedly be playing a Ryan Lochte-like character.

The similarities are striking.

An “individual with knowledge of the production” told the trade that Efron plays a character named Matt Brody who is a former U.S. Olympic swimmer who has won two gold medals. He also becomes “embroiled in a controversy after committing a crime.” To rehabilitate his public image and satisfy the community service portion of his parole, he joins the lifeguard squad that’s headed by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

The character of Matt Brody was present in the original series, but much different from the version that Efron will reportedly play.

Paramount, the studio putting out “Baywatch,” tells Insider it has “no comment” at this time.

Matt Hazlett/Getty Images Ryan Lochte got into hot water with Brazilian authorities.

The film wrapped production back in June, long before this summer’s Olympics even kicked off in Rio. If you’ll recall, Ryan Lochte was involved in a scandal in which he said he was robbed in a gas station. It was later revealed he had embellished that part of the story. Rather, Lochte and the other swimmers with him allegedly vandalised a gas station restroom and were held at gunpoint by security guards.

The incident became an international punchline. Americans passing through Rio de Janeiro’s airport wrote on a whiteboard to apologise on behalf of Lochte. At the VMAs, Jimmy Fallon impersonated the swimmer onstage and even got a laugh out of his teammate Michael Phelps.

Maybe not a coincidence, though, is that Zac Efron actually attended the Rio Olympics. He was not there to study for the role, but rather to meet gymnast Simone Biles, who has admitted to having a crush on the “Neighbours” star.

The Wrap’s source did not reveal what crime Efron’s character had committed. However, “Baywatch” is not set to be released until May 19, 2017, so there’s still time to a little bit of rewriting.

Read the full post here.

NOW WATCH: A new trend in restaurants is disguising food as something else



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.