Zac Efron and The Rock are starring in a new 'Baywatch' movie

Though there has been no official word, it seems from the Twitter accounts of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Zac Efron that they will team up for a movie version of the 1990s TV show “Baywatch.”

Here’s what The Rock has been tweeting:

BIG NEWS: Welcoming my dude @ZacEfron to #BAYWATCH. Our movie will be big, fun and RATED R.. Like me when I drink. https://t.co/8DPMJSEG9K

— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 10, 2015