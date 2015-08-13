Zac Efron and The Rock are starring in a new 'Baywatch' movie

Jason Guerrasio
The rock zacStuart C. Wilson/Frazer Harrison/Getty

Though there has been no official word, it seems from the Twitter accounts of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Zac Efron that they will team up for a movie version of the 1990s TV show “Baywatch.”

Here’s what The Rock has been tweeting:

 