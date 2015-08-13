Zac Efron and The Rock are starring in a new 'Baywatch' movie

Though there has been no official word, it seems from the Twitter accounts of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Zac Efron that they will team up for a movie version of the 1990s TV show “Baywatch.”
Here’s what The Rock has been tweeting:
BIG NEWS: Welcoming my dude @ZacEfron to #BAYWATCH. Our movie will be big, fun and RATED R.. Like me when I drink. https://t.co/8DPMJSEG9K
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 10, 2015
It’s BIG. Me and bud @ZacEfron been talkin’ bout this one for a long time. And someone get my baby oil. #RatedR
