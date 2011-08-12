Sorry Folks, There Is No Lobster In Zabar's Lobster Salad

Zabar’s, the famous gourmet emporium on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, is in hot water after being caught selling lobster salad that contains absolutely no lobster, according to DNAInfo.A New Orleans Times-Picayune columnist with a discerning palate made the discovery on a recent trip to the store when he ordered a bagel with lobster salad and tasted something else: crayfish, a distant relative of the lobster.
The Maine Lobster Council caught wind of the fishy situation and called on Zabar’s to fix its labels, DNAInfo reported.
Saul Zabar, the store’s co-owner, agreed to change the name of the dish to “seafare salad,” but the price — $15.60 per pound — won’t change.
