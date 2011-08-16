Mike Arrington Uses A Startup To Haze The Heck Out Of His Assistant

Zaarly and TaskRabbit are similar startups; they both make anyone your minion.



Users can send a nearby stranger to pick up their coffee or unpack a moving van for whatever amount they’re willing to pay.

Venture Capitalists are all about them; Ashton Kutcher backs Zaarly and TaskRabbit has $7 million in funding from a number of investors, including First Round Capital.

We didn’t know how we felt about the startups. America already gets a bad rap for being lazy, and these sites are enablers. If you want something done, you should do it yourself.

TechCrunch’s Mike Arrington put one of the minion-finding sites, Zaarly, to the test (Note: Arrington is an investor in Zaarly).

He encouraged readers to request tasks for Greg Barto, his new Executive Assistant, to fulfil.

Then Arrington video taped Barto’s day of humiliation.

Greg’s first task? Extract honeycomb from a beehive.

“OMG, there’s one in my hair,” a clearly nervous Barto says.

Barto then taught a company how to Dougie during a meeting, sang Britney Spears to a guy, and professed love to Mike Arrington in the middle of Union Square, while taking shots in between every task.

Barto didn’t even get to keep the money for his day of labour. All of his hard-earned cash went to charity.

Here’s the video. It will take you right back to your college frat.

