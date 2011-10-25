Local Marketplace And Minion-Finder Zaarly Raises $14.1 Million

Ian Hunter, Bo Fishbacl and Eric Koester cofounded Zaarly at Startup Weekend LA.

Photo: Zaarly

Zaarly, a local marketplace for real-time requests, has raised $14.1 million so it can increase its presence in more markets.Former eBay CEO Meg Whitman joined its board of directors too.



The Series A round was led by Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers and Sands Capital Ventures. CMEA, Venture51, Crunchfund, Mark Ecko, and Artists and Instigators also participated.

“We had a lot of great things happen in our baby stages,” says CEO Bo Fishback.

Zaarly launched five months ago at LA Startup Weekend, where it caught the eye of Ashton Kutcher. Kutcher participated in Zaarly’s $1 million seed round shortly after. Now it has grown to 30 employees and more than 100,000 users nation-wide. It’s three largest cities are New York, San Francisco, and Kansas City, Fishback’s hometown.

Zaarly will use the money to expand its team, launch in new markets, and eye international expansion. It will be rolling out a user verification functionality this week.

