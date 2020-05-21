This amphibious electric boat and tricycle that triples as shelter you can sleep in at night was created for 'expeditions around the world'

REUTERS/Janis Laizans Zeltini Z-Triton.

Latvian design studio Zeltini created the Z-Triton, an amphibious tiny home.

The electrically powered vehicle can travel over land or water, and has a tiny kitchen and room to sleep.

The vehicles will be available to rent starting next year.

The Z-Triton from Latvian design studio Zeltini might be the perfect adventuring vehicle.

Designer Aigars Lauzis created a tiny home that’s also a boat and tricycle, capable of travelling over land and water.

While the Z-triton isn’t yet available to buy, Zeltini has plans to start renting out the vehicle by 2021.

The studio’s mission to create sustainable products and prototypes that, along with being functional, are fun. This design, which looks a bit like an invention from Wes Anderson’s The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou, fits the bill. Some of their past work is similarly inventive, like the Temple of Poop, a composting toilet that fertilizes its own roof garden.

Take a look.

The Z-Triton is designed as a tiny home, tricycle, and boat all in one.

Aigars Lauzis Zeltini Z-Triton.

Wheels fold up to take the vehicle from land to water.

Aigars Lauzis

One side is the front of a tricycle, with a bike seat for the driver. The back then becomes the front as it converts into a boat.

Aigars Lauzis

Some outlets have called it “a floating house on wheels.”

REUTERS/Janis Laizans

The Z-triton is electrically powered, and from the control panel the driver can control power, turn signals, interior temperature, and more.

Aigars Lauzis Zeltini Z-Triton.

On land, it can be powered by cycling, with the option of electrical help.

Aigars Lauzis Zeltini Z-Triton.

It can travel up to 25 miles on land…

Aigars Lauzis Zeltini Z-Triton.

…or about 19 miles in the water.

Aigars Lauzis Zeltini Z-Triton.

According to Zeltini, it comfortably fits two people.

Aigars Lauzis Zeltini Z-Triton.

The inside is adjustable — bench seating can be moved to other locations, or removed to create a sleeping area, with extra storage built into the sides.

Aigars Lauzis Zeltini Z-Triton.

Both passengers can even sleep onboard, they just need sleeping bags.

Aigars Lauzis Zeltini Z-Triton.

There’s also a tiny kitchen on board for preparing and storing food.

Aigars Lauzis Zeltini Z-Triton.

Blue and orange details continue throughout the interior and exterior.

Aigars Lauzis Zeltini Z-Triton.

The stylised orange “Z” is also the steering wheel.

Aigars Lauzis Zeltini Z-Triton.

The designers’ dog, Kobe, tags along for the ride.

REUTERS/Janis Laizans Zeltini Z-Triton.

Zeltini says the Z-Triton is perfect for “expeditions around the world” or “a weekend getaway deep in nature.”

Aigars Lauzis Zeltini Z-Triton.

In 2021, the Z-Triton will be available to rent for shorter excursions.

REUTERS/Janis Laizans Zeltini Z-Triton.

Zeltini will tell renters where to pick up the Z-Triton, and give them some route suggestions for the best trip.

Aigars Lauzis Zeltini Z-Triton.

Though tiny, every aspect of the design is detailed and thoughtful.

Aigars Lauzis Zeltini Z-Triton.

The roof even has a small plant for a final touch.

Aigars Lauzis Zeltini Z-Triton.

