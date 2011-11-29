VIDEO: Swiss 'Jetman' Soars With Military Jets

Take a look at this video of a 51-year-old Swiss daredevil flying in formation with two Albatross jets.



The participant, Yves Rossy (otherwise known as the Jetman) wore his specialised jet-suit to perform the stunt. According to the Telegraph, the suit weighs 120 pounds and can propel Rossy at speeds as over 125 miles per hour.

Rossy has previously flown over the English Channel in his jet-suit as well as attempting to cross from Morocco into Spain, a stunt which was botched.

WATCH:

