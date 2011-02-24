A Haunting Journey Into The Ruins Of Detroit

Photo: Courtesy of The Ruins Of Detroit

French photographers Yves Marchand & Romain Meffre compare the ruins of Detroit to “the Pyramids of Egypt, the Coliseum of Rome, or the Acropolis in Athens.”Detroit’s ruins are “remnants of the passing of a great Empire.”



Marchand and Meffre’s photographs are collected in a new book. With their permission we’re posting a selection.

