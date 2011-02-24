A Haunting Journey Into The Ruins Of Detroit

Gus Lubin
Photo: Courtesy of The Ruins Of Detroit

French photographers Yves Marchand & Romain Meffre compare the ruins of Detroit to “the Pyramids of Egypt, the Coliseum of Rome, or the Acropolis in Athens.”Detroit’s ruins are “remnants of the passing of a great Empire.”

Marchand and Meffre’s photographs are collected in a new book. With their permission we’re posting a selection.

Michigan Central Station

Woodward Avenue

Atrium, Farwell Building

David Whitney Building

Bagley-Clifford Office of the National Bank of Detroit

United Artists theatre

Fort Shelby Hotel

Ballroom, American Hotel

William Livingstone House

Melted clock, Cass Technical High School

Old First Unitarian Church

East Methodist Church

Luben Apartments

Rich-Dex Apartments

Classroom, St Margaret Mary School

Biology classroom, Wilbur Wright High School

St Christopher House, ex-Public Library

Packard Motors Plant

Fisher Body 21 Plant

Ballroom, Lee Plaza Hotel

Betting on a Motor City comeback?

