Why 20 Years Of BoJ Failure STILL Makes The Yen A Great Buy

Most people know as much about the Kansai region (or Kinki) where Sake is a specialty, as holding Yen in their portfolios.



Our Japanese cash holdings are perhaps our favourite counterintuitive long-term trade. I recently argued on Bloomberg Television that conditions favoured a higher Yen; it comes down to the differential of money printing/contracting vis-a-vis other countries.

The inability of the Japanese central bank to inflate the currency has been made pretty clear by 20 years of deflation. The net relative effect this has had is to force the Yen higher. It has created the opposite conditions of inflation. The more you print something the more you dilute it and reduce its value? In Japan the reverse is happening.

Why should you buy the Yen? Because it is cheap!

The following chart is from the Bank of Japan. It shows the real exchange rate since 1980. One thing that stands out right away is the fact that we are nearing the low end of the range. Deflation, in other words, has acted to create value on the real rate of the Yen.

One could argue that it is possible that the currency again revisits the peaks in real terms of 1988, 1995 and 2000. Does it mean that you should go out and buy the Yen now? If you watch market behaviour then you are bound to see some type of pullback and a favourable entry point. The long term picture should not be confused with the short term trading aspect of it.

It is becoming obvious too that the Chinese are now buying a record amount of Japanese bonds. I am always careful not to extrapolate recent trends too fast in time and price. This would be in fact a welcomed pause to ascertain the short term trend and take a mental vacation from this trade.

I feel that currency markets are again about to go in motion and one should be getting ready for it.

— Yves Lamoureux, Investment Advisor , Macquarie Private Wealth Inc.



