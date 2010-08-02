Think We're Japan? Then Front-Run Bernanke And Keep Buying Treasuries

What’s all this newfound love of Treasuries all about?



Yves Lamoureux of Macquarie Wealth Management lays out the basic idea on TechTicker. He puts it nicely: You’re front-running The Federal Reserve.

If you think Bernanke is going to keep printing more money and buying up US debt to stimulate the economy (ad infinitum, if Japan is any guide) then you cut to the front of the line now, before the Fed gets its act together.



