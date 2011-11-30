This Guy Put Four Engines On A Wing, Strapped Himself To It And Flew Alongside Fighter Jets

Yves “Jetman” Rossy took his awesome jetpack apparatus to a new level by jumping out of a helicopter and flying alongside the full-sized planes of the Breitling Jet Team (via Buzzfeed).



His first flight with the device was back in 2006. Since then, Rossy has flown across the English Channel, along the Grand Canyon and over the Alps.

The carbon fibre wing is 7.9 feet wide and has four modified Jet-Cat P200 jet engines attached to it. With it, he can reach speeds upwards of 150 mph. Take a look:

