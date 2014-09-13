One Of The World's Most Influential Designers Gives His Thoughts On The Apple Watch

Swiss designer and entrepreneur Yves Behar offered his thoughts about Apple’s new Watch to Businessweek:

In typical Apple fashion, they’re coming out with something that’s desirable and has style. Everything Apple has done in the last six years has been an evolution of their design language. If you look at watch companies, they do exactly the same thing: They own a visual style, and they stay with it for a hundred years. It doesn’t mean I find the watch exciting — I find it right.

Behar, who runs the design firm Fuseproject and is chief creative officer for Jawbone, works with clients like Apple, General Electric, Swarovski, Prada, and One Laptop Per Child. He has won countless design awards and was named one of TIME Magazine’s Top 25 Visionaries from the last decade. He previously said “watches are a great way to think about how products should be designed to last,” since those products “have to withstand the constraints of life. Water, dust, scratches.

The Apple Watch

will be sold in two different sizes, three different editions, a variety of materials, and a range of wristbands. You can personalise the watchface to your liking, and use Apple Watch-optimised applications for navigation, messaging, music control, health and fitness, and even mobile payments. You can also use the Apple Watch as a viewfinder for your iPhone 6 or iPhone 6 plus.

The Apple Watch will start at $US349 and launch next year.

Via: Om Malik

