Figure Skater Wins Gold Wearing A Costume Designed By Johnny Weir

Johnny Weir has put his own stamp on the Sochi Olympics with his amazing outfits and now one of his own designs may have helped a figure skater win a gold medal.

After being a bit critical of one skater’s costume earlier this week, Weir was asked what kind of costumes he preferred. He said he likes white and sparkly which is exactly how one might describe the Weir-designed costume worn by Yuzuru Hanyu during the free program on the way to winning gold in the free skating event. Just before signing off the men’s figure skating event, Weird mentioned he designed the gold medal winner’s costume.

Here is Hanyu and his costume.

Weir, never one to be outdone, wore his own sparkly outfit today, saying he “really brought it for the men’s competition” and that he wore this for them.

