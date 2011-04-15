Yushin Okami vs. Anderson Silva set for UFC RIO

Anderson Silva‘s next fight will not be against Georges St. Pierre. Instead, Silva will have a chance to avenge his last career loss against Yushin Okami. Silva vs Okami will headline UFC 134 in Silva’s home country of Brazil.



Silva vs. Okami will give Silva a chance to avenge his last career loss which came over five years ago prior to entering the UFC. Okami defeated Silva at Rumble on the Rock 8 in the opening round of a welterweight tournament. Both men were on the ground when Silva nailed Okami with a sick kick from his back while Okamia was on his knees. Silva lost the fight via disqualification due to kicking Okami while he was down.

The news comes as a huge blow to those MMA fans anxiously awaiting Georges St. Pierre vs. Anderson Silva. Dana White and the UFC have teased fans for over a year about a potential UFC Dream Match yet at the end of the day today we are no closer to seeing the fight than we were a year ago. We can all speculate as to why the UFC would abandon arguably the biggest box office fight on their roster but I think in the end Georges St. Pierre wasn’t willing to move up in weight and I have no problem with that.

