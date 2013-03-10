Yuri Milner: Meeting Mark Zuckerberg Was 'A Miracle'

Yuri Milner

Photo: Business Insider

Yuri Milner’s investment firm Digital Sky Technologies poured hundreds of millions of dollars into Facebook in 2009.Vanity Fair’s Bethany McLean interviewed him at an annual technology conference in Austin this morning, South by Southwest.



She asked:

“What made you realise Mark Zuckerberg was a visionary?”

He replied:

“I saw somebody who was clearly a genius who was on a mission. You don’t really meet those people very often. It is always a miracle when you indeed meet that kind of person. It didn’t take me a lot of time to recognise that. I think there are literally few companies in a generation that will reach such scale. It’s really a lot of luck and a lot of looking around to be able to identify this company relatively early. I think we’ve been very lucky to be able to find one of them in the last few years.”

