Finally, Some Photos Of Facebook Investor Yuri Milner's $100 Million Silicon Valley Mansion

Dylan Love
Yuri Milner head of Digital Sky and Mail.ru

Yuri Milner paid $100 million for his new Silicon Valley mansion, significantly more than the previously reported $70 million, according to the Wall Street Journal.

You’ve heard of Milner because he’s the guy who put hundreds of millions of dollars into fast-growing, late-stage startups like Facebook, Groupon, and Zynga.

Basically, he reinvented the way startups grow up – buying equity from founders and early investors who without him would have been forced to IPO.

Milner’s  30,000 square foot mansion sits on 11 acres in Los Altos.

It’s got  five bedrooms and nine bathrooms – plenty of room for visiting Zuckerbergs, Masons, and Pincuses!

Let’s take a look inside.

An aerial view

View of the front door with a beautiful fountain.

Ornate arches and railings.

The house was designed to resemble a French chateau.

This dining room comfortably seats 12.

Beautiful fireplace and lighting throughout.

Pillars line the hallways with a vaulted ceiling.

Now that's a bedroom.

Want more real estate?

Take a video tour of Derek Jeter's Florida estate →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.