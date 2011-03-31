Finally, Some Photos Of Facebook Investor Yuri Milner's $100 Million Silicon Valley Mansion

Yuri Milner paid $100 million for his new Silicon Valley mansion, significantly more than the previously reported $70 million, according to the Wall Street Journal.



You’ve heard of Milner because he’s the guy who put hundreds of millions of dollars into fast-growing, late-stage startups like Facebook, Groupon, and Zynga.

Basically, he reinvented the way startups grow up – buying equity from founders and early investors who without him would have been forced to IPO.

Milner’s 30,000 square foot mansion sits on 11 acres in Los Altos.

It’s got five bedrooms and nine bathrooms – plenty of room for visiting Zuckerbergs, Masons, and Pincuses!

Let’s take a look inside.

