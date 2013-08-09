PayPal Founder's New Sex App Will Get You Pregnant --  Or Give You Your Money Back

PayPal co-founder Max Levchin has released Glow, a free iOS fertility app for tracking ovulation cycles and pinpointing the best time for conception.

Glow has also raised a $US6 million venture capital round from Yuri Milner, Founder’s Fund, Jeff Jordan of Andreessen Horowitz, and various other individuals.

After downloading the app, you have the option to donate $US50 a month to the Glow First fund, and if you don’t conceive inside that time frame, you can get your money back to help pay for fertility treatments.

In an interview with AllThingsD, Levchin compares it to “crowdfunding babies”:

App users have the option to contribute $US50 a month to the Glow Fund, for a period of 10 months. If, after 10 months of using the Glow app, a woman hasn’t conceived, she can withdraw money from the Glow Fund and use it to pay for fertility treatments. Conversely, if she has gotten pregnant, she forfeits her contributions; they will go toward another user’s fertility treatments. Levchin himself has jump-started the initiative by contributing $US1 million from his own pocket.

