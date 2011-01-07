Yuri Milner: Facebook's Russian Sugar Daddy

Yuri Milner has single-handedly made Russian capital a significant player on the Internet market.



Owen Matthews on the Russian entrepreneur behind this week’s $500 million Facebook investment.

Russian oligarchs buying up shares in Facebook, Zynga, Groupon, and Twitter: Cool or not cool? According to Russia’s leading liberal bloggers, it’s just fine—and there should be more of it.

Read the full article at The Daily Beast.

