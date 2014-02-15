Skier Narrowly Avoided Serious Injury When A Safety Fence Completely Failed

Much has been made about athlete safety at some of the venues for the Sochi Olympics, so it doesn’t help when a skier crashes through a net that is designed keep competitors on the course.

That is exactly what happened when Yuri Danilochkin of Belarus crashed during the downhill portion of the super combined event. The actual crash happened just out of the view of the CBC cameras, but you can see a glimpse of what happened here.



Danilochkin ended up outside the course and was lucky there were no trees in this area.

He did appear to have avoided serious injury as he waved to indicate he was ok.

Unfortunately, the photographers were able to get to him before medical personnel could.

This comes just days after American Bode Miller warned that fellow downhill skier Rok Perko of Slovenia could have easily been killed if he had gone through the nets and crashed into trees.

AP Rok Perko of Slovenia crashes during downhill practice at the Sochi Olympics.

