YUPPIES: They're Buying iPads, But Not Iced Lattes, And Spending Less On Netflix DVDs

The original Starbucks in Seattle

Photo: www.flickr.com

More dispatches from our slowing-but-still growing economy this evening courtesy of Starbucks.The company is sliding after hours after posting earnings and guidance that failed to shoot the lights out. As CNBC.com notes, the full-year outlook is actually a shade below Wall Street estimates.



Also of the same oeuvre: Netflix came in with weaker-than-expected revenue, continuing the trend of the quarter, while suggesting that perhaps streaming online has finally begun to take a toll on the business.

All of this, of course, stands in stark contrast to Apple, which markets to the same high-end shoppers, and is doing gangbusters.

