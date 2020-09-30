YUNGBLUD mashed up Taylor Swift's 'Cardigan' with Avril Lavigne's 'I'm With You' and earned the 'Folklore' singer's stamp of approval

Taylor Swift/BBCRadio1VEVO/Avril Lavigne/YouTubeYUNGBLUD, centre, performed a mashup of ‘Cardigan’ and ‘I’m With You.’
- YUNGBLUD covered Taylor Swift’s No. 1 single “Cardigan” in the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge.
- The 23-year-old British singer combined the song with Avril Lavigne’s 2002 single “I’m With You.”
- Swift even gave the moody mashup her stamp of approval on Twitter.
- “WELL this took my breath away and I’m honoured to hear Cardigan intertwined with the wonderful @AvrilLavigne’s masterpiece ‘I’m with you,'” she wrote. “Bravo and thanks @yungblud!!”
