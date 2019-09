The people of Bolivia’s Yungas Valley earn 30 per cent more growing coca than coffee. (Coca cultivation is legal in Bolivia when not used to produce cocaine.)



That’s why the cocaleros risk death to harvest coca on both sides of a two-mile-high valley, using an incredible system of zip-lines.

Al Jazeera has video:



