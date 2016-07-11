Angels third basemen Yunel Escobar gets ejected from a game for drawing a mocking image at the umpire in the dirt

Los Angeles Angels third basemen Yunel Escobar may have received the oddest ejection of the MLB season on Sunday while facing the Baltimore Orioles.

In the seventh inning, Orioles slugger Chris Davis took a check swing that umpire Tim Timmons ruled a ball because he didn’t believe that Davis’ bat crossed home plate.

Then, seemingly out of nowhere, Timmons threw Escobar out of the game.

Following a brief moment of confusion, replays showed that Escobar appeared to taunt Timmons by drawing something in the infield dirt.



While it’s unclear in the replay what Escobar drew, according to LA Times’ Pedro Moura, Escobar was trying to help Timmons out with his job:

So, Yunel Escobar was ejected for drawing a home plate in the dirt behind third base to instruct the umpires, which, wow.

Clearly, the umpires did not appreciate Escobar’s gesture. However, Escobar may have been right — it looked like Davis should have been called for a strike.



Escobar wasn’t too happy after the game, either.

Yunel Escobar declined to speak to reporters after today’s loss. “F*** that s***,” he said when asked to answer questions.

The Orioles won the game 4-2.

