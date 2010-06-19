Check Out These Unbelievable Pictures Of China's Rainbow-coloured Fields

Isabelle Schafer, Courtney Comstock
Dongchuan red land

Recently, we’ve had some photos of the area of rural China that inspired the film Avatar

But of course China’s landscape isn’t limited to mountains and forest.

These shots of the Yunnan Province of South-Western China give you a taste of the country’s rolling fields, the antithesis of the big city China we’re accustomed to seeing.

The colours apparently come from the land’s red soil and the crops (corn, potatoes) and flowers planted in each field.

There might also be a bit of Communist Party Photoshop going on here. Judge for yourself.

Also called the Red land, Dongchuan is a remote mountain place with mindblowing colours

The red colour comes from the minerals in the soil of Yunnan province

Other colours come from the fields of different flowers and crops (like potato and corn)

Now it's just getting dreamy...

This place doesn't even look real

Seriously? A rainbow looks dull

Farmers working on a field

A child does the last harvesting before the sun goes down

The field's colours look different during different times of the day

Check out the sunlight here

The area seems pretty secluded, but here's a town in Dongchuan

An aerial shot of Dongchuan

And a close up of those unbelievable fields

What is this place? Unreal

Who knew all of this was hiding in the Red country?

