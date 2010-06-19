Check Out These Unbelievable Pictures Of China's Rainbow-coloured Fields

Recently, we’ve had some photos of the area of rural China that inspired the film Avatar.



But of course China’s landscape isn’t limited to mountains and forest.

These shots of the Yunnan Province of South-Western China give you a taste of the country’s rolling fields, the antithesis of the big city China we’re accustomed to seeing.

The colours apparently come from the land’s red soil and the crops (corn, potatoes) and flowers planted in each field.

There might also be a bit of Communist Party Photoshop going on here. Judge for yourself.

