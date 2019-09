The story of the day is China supposedly slowing down. The latest datapoint was last night’s weak HSBC Flash China PMI.



But if China is really slowing explain this: Yum Brands — whose growth is largely premised on the Chinese eating more and more fried chicken — is hitting a new high.

Short iron ore/long fried chicken.

