A Hong Kong dim sum restaurant is trying to attract young customers with food you're supposed to play with

Yum Cha is a dim sum restaurant in Hong Kong that makes traditional custard buns with a visceral twist. The buns come with “eyes” and are meant to be poked open and squeezed before eating.

“We wanted to modernise the presentation of Chinese dim sum to ignite people’s visual senses and attract younger generation to dine out with their grannies,” the restaurant told INSIDER.

Story by Tony Manfred, editing by Sydney Kramer.

