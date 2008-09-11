Yum Brands (YUM) Is "Gravy", But Burger King (BKC) Is a Buy

Credit Suisse has nice things to say about Yum Brands (YUM) and Burger King (BKC), but only BKC gets a Buy. Why? Because its domestic business is strong.



Credit Suisse initiates NEUTRAL on Yum Brands (YUM), target $42:

YUM’s unparalleled international footprint and effective capital management generate industry-high returns and offer YUM a material competitive advantage for continued high global comps and cash flow generation despite likely ongoing challenges in the global economic environment; however, with shares up 15% from recent lows, consensus not yet reflecting the stronger dollar, and a muted near-term growth outlook in China likely to pressure consensus estimates, we remain somewhat cautious at this point. We would be more aggressive about buying the long-term growth story if shares are back down towards the low 30’s.

Credit Suisse initiates OUTPERFORM on Burger King (BKC), target $32:

Accelerating international growth provides BKC with a clear advantage over its domestic peers in a difficult domestic consumption environment, while multiple sales levers and margin expansion potential should allow the domestic business to have a greater impact on corporate profit growth than is the case with the domestic operations at some international-focused peers. We believe these diversified drivers of EPS growth can support mid- to high-teen growth over the medium term, one of the best outlooks in the sector, despite challenging domestic and global economic outlooks.

