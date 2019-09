Workers set up a KFC billboard in Beijing, China.

Heads up: minutes away from first quarter earnings results from Yum! Brands, due out after the closing bell at 4 PM ET.



Analysts expect the fast food chain operator to report earnings of $0.60 per share and revenues of $2.56 billion.

We will have the full release LIVE after the closing bell. Click here to refresh for the latest >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.