The Company That Owns Taco Bell Is Launching A Banh Mi Sandwich Shop

Taco Bell parent company Yum! Brands is launching a new Asian sandwich shop in Dallas.

Called Banh Shop, the restaurant will sell banh mi sandwiches, which typically consist of pickled vegetables and meat on a crispy French baguette, Escape Hatch Dallas reports.

The restaurant will reportedly be located near the campus of Southern Methodist University.

We’ve reached out to the company for more information and will update when we hear back.

Yum!, which also owns KFC and Pizza Hut, recently opened another test restaurant called Super Chix in Arlington, Tex., which sells chicken tenders and chicken sandwiches. The menu is similar to Chick-fil-A’s.

The company has also announced plans to open an upscale taco chain in California called U.S. Taco Co. and Urban Taproom.

Yum Brands is experimenting with new restaurant concepts as customer traffic has been steadily declining at fast food restaurants.

Guest counts at fast food vendors were flat last year compared to a year earlier, while fast casual chains — such as Chipotle and Panera — saw 8% average growth in traffic, according to The NPD Group.

Fast casual restaurants are typically more expensive than fast food and customers perceive them to have higher quality ingredients.

