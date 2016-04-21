Yum Brands crushed earnings and the stock is taking off

Yum Brands, the parent company of Taco Bell and Kentucky Fried Chicken, announced earnings Wednesday and crushed expectations.

The company posted adjusted earnings of $0.95 per share against analyst expectations of $0.83 per share.

Revenue came in just a tiny bit below expectations at $2.62 billion versus analysts calls for $2.66 billion.

Additionally, the company raised its profit growth guidance to 12% growth in 2016 from 10%.

In response, the stock is taking off, up nearly 5% in after-hours trading.

More to come…

