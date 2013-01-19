Former Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko May Face Life In Prison For Allegedly Ordering Murder Of Rival

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Former Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko, in jail since 2011 following charges of “abuse of office”, may be charged for allegedly ordering the murder of a rival according to prosecutors in the country, Russian news agency Ria Novosti reports.An investigation into the murder of a prominent businessman and MP Eugene Shcherban in 1996 has reportedly found that Tymoshenko ordered the killing. If found guilty she may face life in prison, Russia Today reports.



The news came after a trial into different charges against Tymoshenko was adjourned as the former Prime Minister’s health slumped into what her lawyer called “critical” levels.

Tymoshenko’s treatment in prison has been the subject of much controversy, and her supporters say it has resulted in serious health problems. Photos showing Tymoshenko after an alleged beating made their way into the press last year, and the former Prime Minister has been on hunger strike to protest her conditions.

Observers say that the charges against Tymoshenko are politically motivated, and stem from a rivalry with current Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych. Western nations and Russia have offered their support to Tymoshenko.

Tymoshenko remains the country’s lead opposition figure. She’s was once called the World’s most beautiful politician.

