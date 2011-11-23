Jailed Ex-Ukrainian PM Has 'Extremely Serious' Health Problems

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Yulia Tymoshenko, the former Ukrainian Prime Minister jailed earlier this year, is apparently facing “extremely serious” health problems, according to human rights envoy Nina Karpacheva.According to the BBC, Karpacheva, envoy for Ukraine, visited Tymoshenko earlier this year and found her unable to leave her bed.



Ukraine’s prison authorities claim that Tymoshenko had injured her back, but only due to her own “carelessness”.

Karpacheva’s claims echo those of Tymoshenko’s own daughter, who called her mother’s imprisonment without treatment “torture”.

Tymoshenko is facing 7 years in prison due to charges of abuse of office. She was also recently charged with fraud.

