Even Putin Is On His Feet Cheering For Skating Prodigy Yulia Lipnitskaya

On Saturday, Yulia Lipnitskaya made everyone’s jaws drop to the floor with her first Olympic performance. The 15-year-old wowed the world with an absolutely flawless routine, and on Sunday night, she did it again.

After her radiant performance, the entire arena was on its feet, including President Vladamir Putin:

Russian TV on figure skater Yulia Lipnitskaya: “If President Putin himself has stood up to applaud her, the whole country should too!”

— Steve Rosenberg (@BBCSteveR) February 9, 2014

And the ovation was well deserved. Lipnitskaya who received the highest score of the night, and gave Russia another 10 points toward its team score, effortlessly danced through her routine with a passion that was hard to miss:

BBC announcers couldn’t stop complimenting her perfect technique:

But on top of technique, Lipnitskaya has an incredible presence for such a young girl:

It’s only the beginning for Lipnitskaya. The 15-year-old prodigy has already helped Russia secure gold in the team event, and we wouldn’t be surprised if she got another gold just for herself.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.