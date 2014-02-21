15-Year-Old Figure Skating Prodigy Yulia Lipniskaya Falls Again

A night after falling in the short program, Yulia Lipnitskaya went down again in the free skate.
The rest of her performance was once again flawless. Her component score — the more subjective part of figure skating judging — was off the charts.
But a tumble on a jump toward the end of her routine all but buried her medal hopes.
The fall (via BBC):
Disappointment once again:
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.