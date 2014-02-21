15-Year-Old Figure Skating Prodigy Yulia Lipniskaya Falls Again

A night after falling in the short program, Yulia Lipnitskaya went down again in the free skate.

The rest of her performance was once again flawless. Her component score — the more subjective part of figure skating judging — was off the charts.

But a tumble on a jump toward the end of her routine all but buried her medal hopes.

The fall (via BBC):

Disappointment once again:

